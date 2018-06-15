Transcript for Tents pop up along Mexican border for migrant children housing

All right, Victor, thank you. To Washington and the growing firestorm over children being separated from their parents at the border. Our senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega has the latest. Good morning, Cecilia. Reporter: Hi, robin. Good morning to you. It's been just five weeks since the administration started this zero tolerance policy that separates families from their children. Children from their parents rather and now they are running out of space to hold everyone. This morning, the tents are already up at this border crossing outside elle pass to along the texas/mexico border. Soon this is where hundreds of migrant children will be housed. Tent cities like this popping up because of a trump administration zero tolerance policy separating children from their parents who cross the border illegally. So many kids are now in custody, authorities are running out of room for them. The attorney general using the bible to justify it. I would cite the apostle Paul in his clear and wise command in Romans 13 to obey the laws of the government. Reporter: The crackdown leading to scenes like this, a former Walmart in Brownsville, Texas, now holding nearly 1500 boys as young as 10 years old. They're only allowed outside for two hours a day and can only make two phone calls a week. Jeff sessions says their stays are short but for boys like these it is Ang average 56 days away from their parent. The controversy erupting in the white house briefing room. Where does it say in the bible that it's moral to take children away from their mothers? I can say that it is very biblical to enforce the law. Reporter: The exchanges turning contentious. I know it's hard for you to understand even short sentences I guess but please don't take my words out of context. Come on, sasarah. You are a parent. I won't have you yell out of turn. Even his allies joining in the opposition. We don't want parents to be separated from their parents. Reporter: The argument is that the law requires this zero tolerance and that is why they are separating these families but, robin, make no mistake, this is their policy, past administrations have chosen to interpret the law differently. The house will vote on this issue next week. Yeah, they will. Even though we heard Republicans like speaker Ryan there go public with their opposition it's unclear, though, whether they've actually got the votes to pass this. All right, Cecilia, thank

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.