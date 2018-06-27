Transcript for Terry Crews' emotional sexual assault testimony on the Hill

Now to actor Terry crews testifying in front of congress sharing his own story of alleged sexual assault as he spoke in support of the sexual assault survivors bill of rights. Linsey Davis has more. Reporter: Good morning. Some really powerful testimony from actor Terry crews. He says what happened to him two years ago has made him an advocate for all victims of abuse. My name is Terry crews. I am an actor, author, former athlete, advocate and a survivor of a sexual assault. Reporter: Terry crews, the former NFL player turned actor in a new role, testifying before the senate judiciary committee as an advocate for victims of sexual assault. I know how hard it is to come forward. I know the shame associated with assault. It happened to me. Reporter: The megastar talking about the backlash they face after going public with stories. I wanted these survivors to know that I believe them. I supported them and that this happened to me too. Reporter: Crews says it's those survivors who inspired had him to speak out against what he calls the culture of toxic masculinity. The 240-pound former star linebacker was one of the first male celebrities to step forward during a me too movement. Crews says he was at a party with his wife in 2016 when a powerful Hollywood agent groped him. He shared his story with Michael here on "Gma." I stick my hand out and he literally takes his hand and puts it and squeezes my genitals and I jump back like, hey, hey. I have never felt more emasculated. More objectified. Reporter: Crews hopes by speaking out he'll be able to make change for countless others. The agent from that party was later suspended without pay and he is suing the agent and the agent responded saying there was no harm and the conduct wasn't sexual and described it as horseplay and a result of having too much to drink. The bill has passed federally. What are the goals? It passed federally but yet to be enacted in all 50 states. That's what he feels needs to have happen. Thank you, linsey.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.