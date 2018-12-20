Transcript for Tesla opens investigation into car that burst into flames -- twice

We turn to new trouble for Tesla after a model S vehicle burst into flames as it was being towed for a flat tire. Firefighters put it out but hours later it erupted again and Matt Gutman is in Los Angeles with more. Reporter: Hey, good morning, Dan. The owner of the Tesla in question had the car towed to fix a flat tire and when it ignited the fire department was called out working on that car for six hours but later that same night it ignited again. This morning, Tesla is investigating why one of its model S cars burst into flames at least two separate times. The initial incident caught on video after its owner towed a car to fix a flat tire Tuesday. Going in and doing the paperwork and hear a hissing sound. Reporter: Firefighters arrived to use foam and water to extinguish the blaze. They noticed it was sputtering smoke and gas from underneath where the battery is placed. We propped it up so the underbody was exposed and applied the water to the bottom of the vehicle. That's -- based on the guidelines, that's the most efficient way. Reporter: The fire department monitored it for six hours and left, two hours later in the tow yard, the car ignited again. In this video obtained by ABC you can see the car fire popping up even as the firefighter douses the flames and using bricks they propped it up again to cool the battery. It is forcing firefighters here and throughout the country to change their techniques. Tesla saying we are currently investigating the matter and are in touch with local first responders. We're glad to hear that everyone is safe and say their vehicles catch fire less than a gas-powered car and it gives occupants more time to escape. The driver considers himself lucky. If this guy had been in the house and we were on vacation, the whole house go under. Reporter: Now, those firefighters said they spent nearly ten hours to make sure it was finally out. The age of electric vehicles requires new techniques for firefighters, I'm told a car like a Tesla requires 3,000 gallons to put out. One reason Tesla has a hotline for first responders to offer guidance, guys. Wow. That's incredible. Thank you so much.

