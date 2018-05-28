Transcript for Torrential rains cause massive flash floods in Maryland

First we begin with that devastated flooding in Ellicott Maryland. The CI devastated againfter finally just rebuilding from another terrible storm two years ago. ABC's David Kerley is there on the scene, and, David, WHA dric images 've been seeing. Eporter: Absolutely, Amy. Look at that. Those cars WER not parked the. They were carried there by a of water Thate rushing down. If you look you can see where the creeks today. Ink about water so much er as it raged through Thi coming do, here's anothercar. All this debris up to the basement levels in these buildings behind me. One man is miss this morning and as Y mentioned, theecond floor two years. Almost an unbelievable SNE for thousands of Maryland residents. Raging watersling the streets of tir town, Ellicott city. Oh, my god. Repor crumbling houses. Down. Rorter: Tossing them like toys. Happened sofast, a torrential downpour. More than eight inches of rai in three hours. You could S water rushing everywhere. Unbelile how quickly the water rose. Reporter: The water as high as the ceiling of first floor businesses people sea for a way out. Those floodwaterilling this restaurant's basement. People trappe there's people in every builng. Reporter: An sos flag hung astrapped peoplewaitescue O the secondtory of buildings and other trekking through the water cr a state of emgency. They say Thi a once eve thousandr flood. We had in T years. Reporter: Twoears ago I was another heavy rainstorm that ammed this same city killing two people and forcing much of S historic main streeto be rebuilt. Some of the buildings were just barely starting to open again, so now it's jus all gon again. Ellicott CI is the strongcity I've been a part of. We Wil rebuild the place the best we can. Reporter: Definition of fla flood, this is it. All this debris week agoovernment officials said they wo put monitors along the cs for early warning. Those were set go in nex nth, Amy. My goodness thanks so much. We now are joined by all kittleman and, Allan, the pictures are frightening. You got a tour of the area with the governor. Tell me W youaw and if you can descbe the aftermath of this uelievable storm. Well, it's hard to describe. These are people W I love and care about. I've gotten to know very well. Knew them little before the flood of 2016 but got to know them well S . When I walk through the town, it's worse T it was in July of 2016. The damasworse. Hard to believe it C be worse but it's worsend right now all I'm thinking about is theks whose lives havbeen devastated for a second time in two years. Significant property damage or destruction but in terms O loss of life thully everyone seems to be safe. However, TRE were some people, we saw T sos signs. Thwere missing people at one point. The latesn human life and the impact that itad onthat. We are aware of one missing person that was reported to the county bliss about12:30 A.M. That person from what we've been told was las seen Aro 5:20 P.M. That's Ty person we're aware of missing. We're not aware a fataliti and doing what W C to locate that per today.but it's B a tremendous, devastating storm in Ellicott but as the folks said, your reporter, we're str here in Ellicott city and prove it in 2016 and will prove itin in 18. What is the pla to move forward? Well, right the plan is to me sure people are safe and makeure the buildings are safe. That's got toe our first pr, it always is, the safety of pe and make sure the files are united. Unfortunately, W went through this in 2016 soe certainly have anxperience with disaster recovery and Conti to grow from what we learned in6, but we'll move forwa and have annstant management to come in like W did in 2016 S T now it's focusing on people and assessing the damage. An kittleman, Y know O prayers are you. Thanks for being with us. Thank you vy much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.