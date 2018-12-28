Transcript for Transformer explosion causes chaos in New York City

Now to that transformer explosion causing chaos in new York City when these bizarre blue lights took over. Grounding flights at Laguardia on this busy holiday travel weekend and gio Benitez is at the airport and how is it going, gio. Reporter: Good morning. Laguardia is back in action this morning but for a good half hour, this airport was entirely shut down. 14 flights diverted. More than 100 delayed. Those spectacular images instantly going viral overnight. Overnight, the New York City sky lit up in a supernatural shade of blue. Oh, my god. What is that? That looks gnarly. Wait. Look at the sky. That doesn't look good. Reporter: Sparking alarms citywide. I heard a giant bang. I thought it was fireworks going off. It looked like it was daytime. It was bright blue. Reporter: What looked like a scene from an alien invasion movie turned out to be an explosion at a queens power plant. I'm not going near there. Reporter: The explosion and fire knocking out power in the area and wreaking havoc at Laguardia airport. Losing several runway lights and air traffic control running on emergency power. Be advised the approach lights are out of service at this time. Reporter: One of the busiest airports temporarily shut down right in the middle of the holiday rush. We were at our gate and the lights went out and everyone was like, run. We had no idea. You could see like this electrical explosion going on over there and then people started pulling out their phones and then the workers started saying that everybody needed to evacuate and exit and clear the area. Reporter: And we're just learning that rikers island still doesn't have any heat or hot water. They're hoping to fix that by this afternoon. And police are still investigating but they say this was just a system failure, not terrorism. The good news, Dan, nobody was injured in this explosion. That is good news. Gio, thank you very much.

