Tropical Storm Florence continues to slam South Carolina

More
Although there hasn't been much structural damage in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, flooding is still a major concern.
1:32 | 09/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tropical Storm Florence continues to slam South Carolina

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57843498,"title":"Tropical Storm Florence continues to slam South Carolina","duration":"1:32","description":"Although there hasn't been much structural damage in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, flooding is still a major concern.","url":"/GMA/News/video/tropical-storm-florence-continues-slam-south-carolina-57843498","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.