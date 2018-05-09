Tropical Storm Gordon makes landfall along Gulf Coast

Rain and winds from the fast-moving storm slammed the coastline of Alabama and parts of Florida early Wednesday and is on the move north toward Jackson, Mississippi.
3:55 | 09/05/18

Transcript for Tropical Storm Gordon makes landfall along Gulf Coast

