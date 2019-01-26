Transcript for Trump adviser Roger Stone defiant after indictment

Meantime, to a friend of president trump and former adviser remaining defiant this morning after being indicted as part of the special counsel's investigation. Roger stone is now the sixth trump associate charged by Robert Mueller's office. ABC's Kyra Phillips is in Virginia with that story. Kyra, good morning. Reporter: Good morning, Eva. He's an eccentric and controversial fixture in big ticket politics, known in equal parts for his merciless tactics and vintage style and a player in five presidential campaigns, but now one of president trump's oldest friends has something else to add to his extravagant resume, a federal indictment in one of our country's most high-profile investigations. This morning, there's plenty to say about Roger stone. The veteran political strategist longtime trump adviser and latest person charged in connection to the special counsel's ongoing probe into Russian election meddling. Charged with seven federal felonies including obstruction, making false statements to congress, and witness tampering.mpo Y la ??ltima trickster channeling his inner Nixon taking to the steps of the ft. Lauderdale courthouse to proclaim his innocence. I will plead not guilty to these charges. I will defeat them in court. Reporter: At the center of the investigation, stone's communications with wikileaks, stone saying on fox -- There is no evidence that I received anything whatsoever from wikileaks, that I knew the subject or the content of this material. Reporter: Prosecutors say that in the summer of 2016, stone told senior trump campaign officials that wikileaks might have information damaging to the Clinton campaign. Around that time, after wikileaks started publishing the hacked DNC emails, prosecutors say a senior trump campaign official was directed to contact stone about any additional releases and what other damaging information wikileaks had regarding the Clinton campaign. Mueller doesn't indicate who it was that directed that campaign official to reach out to stone. At that time, then candidate Donald Trump made this public appeal. Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing. Reporter: Although stone himself was no longer officially part of the trump campaign leaving in August 2015. Prosecutors also say, once he learned the FBI was investigating Russian interference in the election, stone took steps to obstruct these investigations. Stone known for conspiracy theories and underhanded tactics, his rise to political stardom is chronicled in the Netflix documentary "Get me Roger stone." And just to be clear, nowhere in this indictment do prosecutors allege the trump campaign coordinated with Russian efforts to sway the 2016 election. And trump tweeting once again yesterday, not surprising that the investigation is a witch-hunt and denied any collusion. Eva. All right, Kyra Phillips in virginiaank you. Joining us now is ABC senior legal correspondent sunny Hostin who is also a former federal prosecutor. Let's get right into this. In his news conference Roger stone said the charges were completely false and really went after how it was was -- saying it was politically choreographed. Could the special counsel be that wrong? Well, I certainly believe everyone is innocent until proven guilty, but the special counsel has a pretty good track record. We're talking about 37 people already indicted. Six trump associates have been charged with making false statements. Mueller's investigation has exposed illegal schemes across international borders, produced more than 100 criminal charges, I've read this indictment, Eva. We're talking about a 24-page indictment chock-full of details, charges. Wrong, I think that's really unlikely, and in terms of how this went down, I mean the FBI certainly does this this way, it's for the protection of the arrested, it's for the protection of the agents. You don't want someone to destroy evidence. You don't want someone to harm themselves and so, of course, you arrest them, you know, early in the morning, you need the element of surprise for everyone's safety. Stone's attorney admits it's possible that he made an honest mistake during his testimony. Is that a viable defense in all of this? I don't think so. I mean, ignorance of the law is not a viable defense. I don't think that's a viable defense. You know, one thing that frustrates investigators, frustrates prosecutors, it really used to frustrate me is lying during an investigation. It frustrates the truth finding process, and it's something that we are seeing in this investigation over and over and over again. Again, six of the trump associates that have been charged have been charged with lying to investigators. People should know by now that this investigation has been going on very methodically and they have a lot of evidence. It seems that they have testimonial evidence. It seems that they have documentary evidence and it seems like they may have tapes of some people lying and so this is not the time to lie to the Mueller team. And this investigation is not over yet. Sunny Hostin, always a pleasure to have you, thank you. Thanks for having me. Whit, we'll send it over to

