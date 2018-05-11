Transcript for Trump appeals to supporters' fears ahead of midterms

We are less than 24 hours away from the all-important midterm elections. The polls will open around the country. It is a national election. A midterm unlike we have seen before. So far, all signs point to a heavy turnout. Early voting already smashing records. Around the country, more than 34 million voters have cast early ballots. So far, that's about 14 million more than the last midterms in 2014. And according to our new poll, Democrats have an advantage in the battle for control of the house with an eight-point lead among likely voters. President trump of course, is hoping to change that on a campaign blitz, headlining nine rallies over the final four days. Three of them today. Our senior white house correspondent, Jon Karl, is here starting us all off. Good morning, Jon. Reporter: Good morning, robin. With just one day until election day, president trump is campaigning as if the fate of his presidency is at stake. In a frenzy of campaigning in states he won, president trump is appealing to the darkest fears of his most fervent supporters, with a blizzard of false claims. As we speak, Democrats are openly encouraging millions of illegal aliens to break our laws, violate our borders and destroy our nation in so many different ways. So if you want more caravans and you want more crime, vote Democrat. It's very simple. Reporter: The caravan of migrants fleeing violence and poverty in Central America is still nearly 700 miles away. The president is touting his order to send in the military, some 1,000 troops already on the border. You saw how good our military -- they got off those planes, and you saw thatbed wire going up. That barbed wire. You know what? We're not letting those people invade our country. Reporter: Democrats are punching back with a heavy hitter of their own, president Barack Obama in Indiana on Sunday. They are telling us that the single most grave threat to America is a bunch of, like, poor, impoverished, broke, hungry refugees a thousand miles away. That's, like, the thing that's really going to threaten Gary, Indiana. Reporter: He didn't mention trump by name, but he didn't have to. They promised they were going to take on corruption in Washington. Instead, they have racked up enough indictments to field a football team. Reporter: Celebrities also out in force this weekend, trying to get out the blue vote. Hi. I'm Amy Schumer. Have you ever heard of me? Did you vote here? I'm going today. How about we go together? Reporter: The president is closing out the midterm campaign with a sprint campaigning today in Ohio, Indiana and Missouri, as voter turnout is poised to break records for a midterm election and in our most recent poll, 80% of voters, both Democrats and Republicans, are saying that they will definitely vote. That is just unheard of. 80%. Especially for a midterm. We're seeing a lot of former president Obama out on the trail as well. This is a big change for him, robin. Obama made a decision to step back from politics when he left the white house and he is out there in full force, more than any recent president, in fact, although there is nothing left on his schedule today, I wouldn't be surprised to see one more surprise appearance by Obama. We'll see. And president trump also

