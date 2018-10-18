Transcript for Trump to meet with Pompeo for report on missing journalist

those results as well meeting with secret of state Mike Pompeo this morning for his report on khashoggi. He has asked for any recordings of the killing to be turned over and insists he's not giving cover to Saudi Arabia as the pressure mounts for a tough U.S. Response. Our senior national correspondent Terry Moran tracking it all from the white house. Good morning, Terry. Reporter: Good morning. This is such a nightmare scenario for president trump. He staked his mideast policy on closer relations with Saudi Arabia and the young crown prince so now trying to walk a fine line between preserving that relationship and standing up with American leadership against an apparent act of savage murder. With secretary Pompeo returning overnight from his fact-finding mission, president trump declares he'll have definitive and the by the end of the week. We'll get down to the bottom of it. I hope that the king and the crown prince didn't know about it of that's a big factor in my eyes. Reporter: With a mounting trail of evidence leading to senior members of the Saudi royal family, the president brushed off concerns he's covering up for them and accepting their claims they knew nothing about the disappearance of Jamal khashoggi. I'm not giving cover at all. With that being said, Saudi Arabia's been a very important ally of ours in the Middle East. Reporter: But throughout the crisis the president has consistently stressed Saudi money and power. The country's critical role in the region and a big arms deal trump negotiated. $110 billion worth of military. Those are the biggest orders in the history of this country. Probably the history of the world. Reporter: The Saudis seem to sense their leverage. Just as secretary Pompeo was landing in Riyadh earlier this week Saudi Arabia transferred $100 million to the U.S. To help pay for stabilizing war ravaged Syria. The state department says the timing was a co-ins KENS. President trump said he requested a key piece of evidence Turkish officials claim to have, the tape recordings this they exist. Pompeo said the Saudis promised a transparent investigation and when asked what Saudi officials were telling him -- I don't want to talk about any of the facts. They didn't want to either and that they want to have the opportunity to complete this investigation in a thorough way. Reporter: Now there's growing pressure from capitol hill to impose some form of punishment in the Saudis are proven responsible even from the president's own party. They didn't take the bone saw in to play beer pong, okay. I think he is dead. I mean the ail cents didn't abduct him. I think he is dead. Reporter: President trump went so far in defending the young crown prince seeming to compare him to justice Brett Kavanaugh saying, quote, here you go again with your innocent until proven guilty adding, I don't like that. The evidence is mounting. Now to the investigation

