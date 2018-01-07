Transcript for Trump is not backing down from his tough stance on migrants at the border

the president was onwitter making clear he's not backing town on this issue. Tara Palmeri is in New Jersey where the president is spending the weekend at his golf club in bedminster. Tara, good morning to you. Eporter: Good morning, Dan. The president is playing on a key theme in the 2016 campaign, accusing Democrats of being anti-law enforcement by stoking fears of increased crime and he's playing up a political land mine for the democts. While thousands protest the trumadministration's zero tolerance immigration policy, president trump from his new Jersey golf course defending the law enrcement agency in charge of detaining and deporting undocumented immrants, meeting, the Democrats are making a strong push to abolish I.C.E., one of the smartest, toughest and most spirited law enforcement groups omen and won that I've ever seen. Trump also warn on Fox News that eliminating I.C. Would translate into a surge in deadly gangs like ms-13. You get rid of I.C.E. You're going to have a country that you're going to be afraid to walk out of your house. Reporter: Some Democrats are calling for an end to immigration and customs enforcement. I don't think I.C.E. Today is working as intended. You think you should get rid of the agency? Believe that it has become a deportation force. Reporter: Others calling for reform. We need to rebuild our immigration system from top to bottom, starti by replacing I.C.E. With something that reflects our morality. Reporter: The president accusing Democrats of turning their back on law enforcement, what he sees as a political risky move for Democrats ahead of the m-terms. This comes as the administration struggles to implementts zero tolerance immigration policy while keeping families togetr. I hope they think about it because they're ING to get beaten so badly. Eporter: The president claims he never pushed Republicans to support an immigration bill that failed overwhelmingly in the house but on the day of the actual vote he tweeted in all caps, quote, house Republicans should pass a strong but fair immigration bill. Dan. Tara, thank you Let's go to Washington where we find Martha Raddatz who will be hosting "This week." Martha, good morning to you. The president thinksmmigration is aisky issue for the Democrats heading into the mid-terms. I know you spent some time on the road during the week talking to voters. Do you get the sense that the president is right about this? Reporter:he people I talked to who are horrified by thos images are going to stand with the people on the border who are separated and extremely worried about it, but I got to tell you, Dan, I talked to a lot of people who surprisingly weren't affected by those images. One woman ld me in Tennessee, she said, look, people are separated from their children all the time. Others were more compassionate about that but they want an immigration bill. Theyant something done about the borders, and most people I talked to said exactly that. Now, if you're talking about I.C.E. And you're talking about abolishing I.C.E., the president says that plays right into his hands and from the people I talked to, it probably does because the Democrats are seen by some as trying toeep these people together, opening the borders. At's what president trump is saying, they want open borders. That kind of pys right into the president's hands and they're criticizing law enforcement as well, having criticized president trump for criticizing the FBI. And in a polarized nation this is an issue that may enflame the base on both sides the other massive issue is the supreme court. The present says hs going to announce his pick to replace the retiring Justin Anthony Kennedy a week from tomorrow. That will be huge news. On the show this morning, you have a key senator, Susan llins from Maine W's a moderate, she could single-handedly rpedo this nomination. Do we have a sense of which way she's leaning? Reporter: I thinkhe's obviously under enormous pressure and she was at the white house this week, of our president trump inviting her and others to the white house. Susan Collins of course is a Susan Collins of course is a pro abortion rights person. That puts the pressure on her in an even greater way because there's so much focus one V. Wade. She says she will not ask a nominee specifically about that T clearly she wants someone who maintains that. Martha Raddatz, we preciate your analysis as always on a Sunday morning. A reminder to everybody, Martha's got a big show is morning. As mentioned she's going to talk to key Republican senator sun Collins about E upcoming supreme court battle. Also on the show, senator Amy klobuchar. She's a key Democrat on the judiciary committee. That'sll coming up on "This week" right here on ABC.

