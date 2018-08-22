Transcript for Former Trump campaign chair guilty on 8 counts in tax fraud trial

Want to move to the other case aga some in president trum orbit. His former campaign Chan Paul morfound guilt on eight counts whi a mistrial was declared the ten remag counts and ABC's chief justice correspondentrr th joins us from Washington. What D thiean for fort? The former chair of the trump campaign is now a convicted felon facing aaximum of 80rs in prison.the jury convicted him of eight fees involving tax evasio bank fraud and failing T disclo an erseas bank account so despit failing to convict on those ten other charges,ury nonethele sued a stinging veict, Paul Wtill talking about the Russia vestigation. What is manafort conviction mean for russiaveigation going forward, Reporter: This was an important win for Robert Mueller. Remember, manafort wast that meeting at trump towern the Russians came in promising to give dirtn hry Clinton. What manafor know about Russian collusion is aajor reason why federal prosecutors keting such incredible sure on him. The presis well aware of all T pressure. He does not lik it and yesterday gain indicated manaas been treated un. And a presidentiaardon hasnot been ruled out ins case. S send things . S has nothing do W what theytartedout, loo for Russians invd in our campaign. There weone of I feel badly for manafort. This is far from overor manafort. He faces yet another trial set to start on September 17th and he sitting down right now I jail on allegat of wine tamperinin connection with upcoming trial, Paula. A swi fall a identical pardon has not B led out. Pierhank you Verch for ur reporting this morning

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.