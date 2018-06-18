Transcript for Trump confidant reveals new meeting with Russian

To the last on the Russia investigation. Prident trump once again calling the probe a witch hunt over the weekend, but in a new twist, a trump confidante is now revealing he met with a Russian during the campaign who he says offered to sell him dirt on Hillary Clinton. Our chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas has re. He's there in Washington for us.good morning, Pierre. Repor robin,d morning. That's right, wd of yet anotherontact between an associate president trump and the Russians. The special counsel's team is asking questions, another sign that T investigation remains active and intense. Roger stone, a long-time friend and confidante of president trump has denied have any knowledge of any collusion with the Russians before the 2016 election. I still have seen no evidence of Russian collusio Reporter: But now new word that stone met with a Russian claiming have dirt on Hillary Clinton and offering it to stone in exchange for $2 million. Stone says he rejected it immediately. Stone did N disclose they 2016 Florida meeting with congressional investators when questioned last year. Neither former trump campaign aide Mike caputoho reported helped arrange the being. They have not told the truth to congress and theyhould be prosecuted for it Reporter: Last week stone and Caputo submi letters to congreotifying investigators ofhe omission. STE telling ABC news he simply forgot about the contact bec it went nowhere a that he rejected any notion that then candidate trump would pay for th daming information. He also says he never told president trump about the meeting. The entire thing has been a witc hunt. Total the man told "The washinon post" he was not working with the fbi the time of the meeting and says he ended hiselationship with the FBI in 13. Robin. In anoer front, pier we heard that president trump' personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, hinting THA the president couldardon Paul manafort. Reporter: He says the Mueller investigation is tainted when the investigation is over andhe legal cases have been resolved, the pdent may consider pardon as H said, to clean this . Pierre, thankyou. Michael. Thank Y so much, robin.

