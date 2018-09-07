Transcript for Trump faces new tension with North Korea

As he does that he's facing new tension with North Korea. Tough tal this weekend between secretartate Mike Pompeo and northean officials, a far cr from the kind W between president trump and Kim Jong-un. Chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl is trackill the latest. North Koreans seem to be unting Pompeo. Reporter: This was his third trip there and by all ants did not go well. For one he didn't even get a chance to meet with Kim Jong-un. After his meetiith Kim's lead negoti, the north Koreans put O an incendiary ement calling U.S. Apch cancerous saying it eases theisk of war and theny said this, the outcomeof talks is extremely worrisome. E united stat is fundamentally mistaken to think that even their gangster-like requirements are acceptable. Reacting to that Pompeo said at the U.S. Is simply tg to get Kim to keep the commitment that he made to give nuclear weapons. And so if those request were gangster-like, the world is a gangecause there was a unanimous decision at the U.N. Rity council. Reporter: The bottom line, thooksike a serious setbac Boy, it sure does. Meantime, over the weekend the esident's lawyer Rudy Giuliani backed out, he wasn "This week" yestyg he's not worried about michaelohen cooperating with prosecutors but tost words yet for Robert Mueller, thecial L. Reporter: He said the special counsel investigation is and this is a quot the most corrupt investigation I have S and, George, he's making it clear T is virtually no chance that Donald trumpl sit for an interview with Robert Eller. Not going to happen.okay, Jon, thanks very much.

