Transcript for Trump greeted by protesters as he visits Pittsburgh synagogue

We move to the tense visit to Pittsburgh for president trump met by a mix of protesters and mourners as they pay their respects. The scene one more sign of how divided our nation has become and Terry Moran has the story. Good morning, Terry. Reporter: There was president trump performing the hard duty his predecessors had done so often comforting a shattering community and grieving country but in that moment neither he nor the country could escape the bitterness dividing the nation under this president. Protesters blocked the streets as president trump paid his respects at the ceremony he called very sad, very moving. Mourners lined the area just outside the Pittsburgh synagogue to remember those who lost their lives in Saturday's massacre. There president trump and the first lady were joined by ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner. Ivanka converted to judaism, the faith of her husband and their three children. Following jewish custom the first family placed stones at each of the cars near the synagogue memorializing the dead. Right there with them rabbi Jeffrey Myers who escaped the gunfire that killed 11 Saturday morning but throughout the memorial the protests continued with demonstrators gathered in the neighborhood nearby shouting at the president saying words matter. You don't belong here. This is our neighborhood. Reporter: And one of the families reportedly declined to meet with the president. The "Washington post" is saying the family of Daniel stein who was going to be a grandfather before he was killed did not want to attend the ceremony with the president because they said because of his comments on guns after the attack. With less than a week to go until the midterms the president is putting the focus on immigration and floating the idea he can use an executive order to do away with the constitution's guarantee if you're born here you're a citizen. That's drawing a backlash even from Paul Ryan. Well, obviously you cannot do that. You cannot end birthright citizenship with an executive order and didn't like it when Obama tried to. You covered the supreme court for years. The 14th amendment is simple and clear. Reporter: That's the majority opinion on the supreme court several times, which has ruled on this general area that if you are born in the United States and subject to its laws, you are a citizen. President trump and a minority of scholars believe that if you're born to a mother here unlawfully you aren't subject to the laws but the supreme court has taken a look in this area and found the other way. Terry Moran, thanks very much.

