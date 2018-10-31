-
Now Playing: Gunman slaughters Pittsburgh synagogue worshippers
-
Now Playing: Trump and first lady to visit Pittsburgh tomorrow
-
Now Playing: Trump greeted by protesters as he visits Pittsburgh synagogue
-
Now Playing: Bonnie Tyler gives a special live performance of 'Total Eclipse of the Heart'
-
Now Playing: Last-minute DIY Halloween costumes you can put together in a flash
-
Now Playing: Bonnie Tyler performs 'Holding Out for a Hero' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Stars of beloved 80s TV shows face-off in the 'Witchy Witchy Which Show'
-
Now Playing: Lara Spencer goes back to the '80s for Halloween edition of 'GMA' Pop News
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' anchors celebrate Halloween with 80s TV-themed costumes
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take part in traditional Maori 'powhiri'
-
Now Playing: 'Boy Meets World' star speaks out after stopping intruder at his home
-
Now Playing: 3 siblings killed in car crash at school bus stop
-
Now Playing: Yosemite deaths may have been caused by selfie
-
Now Playing: Day care workers accused of encouraging 'toddler fight club'
-
Now Playing: Real-life 'Ocean's 11' crew had plans for more plots: Investigators
-
Now Playing: 2 dead after helicopter hits power lines, explodes
-
Now Playing: Pings heard from black boxes of crashed plane
-
Now Playing: Alleged plot against Robert Mueller referred to FBI
-
Now Playing: Notorious Boston mob boss found dead in jail cell
-
Now Playing: Halloween robots bring joy to patients and their families at this hospital