Transcript for Trump hints more commutations to come

We'll see if there Ange in policy for them. Want getore O this from our senr white house correspondent cecia Vega president trump has hinted more pardons a coming, Martha stewaraseenntioned, formerllinois governor rod blagojevh and seems energied by the pn power and another example of hows doing things in a brand-new way. Repr: In office for about ar and Hal and issued five pardons yesterday's ation. No recent president in really modern his in the last few des has issued P in their first two years in office. You mentioned S names. It seems T's more toe and his team has at O what can described to me as O names for people whoight be U next and congressional Democrats E raisinged flags Mr. This and sent a L the W house counsel yesterday, one of questions that they asked is whether T prent has discussed pardoning ae implicated in theussia probe that, in this mig be a way of the ident sending a signal to some of those caught up in this investigation, George. He seeoe bypassing the Normal important process in the justice department. On another fronthe first time we heard ivanka T may have had some involvement in T tld a trump R I mosw during the016 campaign. Rorter: Ye, her name has not come up in connection with any Russia interactions in this enti story line so this happeneding the 2016 campaign and rve e-m from a Russian athlete who offered introduce her father to Vladimir Putin so that they might been H out some kind of real estat . Her lawyer put a statement it to the es attorney take a look, he says, quote, over the years the trump organization considered and evaluated projects in countries all arounheld a nothing was different orng about one that might be in Russia. Bugeorge, this has caughthe attention of the special counts team a congressional investigators who did some terviews O this one. Asking more es cilia, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.