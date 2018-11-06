-
Now Playing: Melania Trump appears alongside president at FEMA headquarters
-
Now Playing: President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un arrived in Singapore for historic summit
-
Now Playing: Woman apparently killed by alligator while walking her dogs
-
Now Playing: New details of Anthony Bourdain's final days
-
Now Playing: Unprecedented security for Trump, Kim summit
-
Now Playing: Inside Kim Jong Un's strategy for Trump meeting
-
Now Playing: Trump clashes with America's G-7 allies
-
Now Playing: Trump prepares for 1-on-1 meeting with Kim Jong Un
-
Now Playing: Tory Burch on the worst advice she has gotten
-
Now Playing: These jeans promise to make you look 11 pounds thinner. We had 4 women try them out
-
Now Playing: Jennifer Lopez talks about the meaning behind her hit 'El Anillo' or 'The Ring'
-
Now Playing: TSA under fire after patdown of elderly woman caught on tape
-
Now Playing: Trump arrives in Singapore for historic summit
-
Now Playing: Incredible rescue at a Minnesota swimming pool caught on tape
-
Now Playing: June is National Adopt a Shelter Cat month
-
Now Playing: Encouraging new research in the fight against breast cancer
-
Now Playing: Justin Bieber hit with a lawsuit over an alleged scuffle at a Cleveland bar in 2016
-
Now Playing: Justify sprints to a win at the Belmont Stakes
-
Now Playing: Stunning new details in the death of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdin
-
Now Playing: Ricky Martin on coming to terms with his sexuality: 'I wish I could come out again'