Now Playing: Trump meets with American prisoners freed by North Korea

Now Playing: Meghan Markle's dad accused of staging paparazzi pictures

Now Playing: Gas prices on the rise ahead of summer travel

Now Playing: 5-year-old snatched by bear outside home

Now Playing: Southwest plane makes emergency landing

Now Playing: Trump prepares for North Korea summit

Now Playing: Hawaii braces for volcano's explosive steam eruption

Now Playing: New details on the royal wedding

Now Playing: Tensions rise as the US prepares to move its embassy to Jerusalem

Now Playing: Celebrating National Barbecue Month with BBQ chef Billy Durney

Now Playing: A Tesla car crash near Salt Lake City, Utah, is under investigation

Now Playing: A propane tank exploded during an Autism Speaks event in Chicago

Now Playing: Giuliani walks back comments that contradicted White House

Now Playing: Hawaii facing new volcano fissures that opened overnight

Now Playing: New details on the knife attack in central Paris

Now Playing: Wildfires break out in Arizona, Texas

Now Playing: Trump approves disaster declaration for Hawaii

Now Playing: White House silent over staffer's disparaging comments about McCain's health

Now Playing: AT&T and Novartis say hiring Cohen was a 'mistake'