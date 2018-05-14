Trump prepares for North Korea summit

President Trump's national security team is laying groundwork and raising expectations before Trump's June 12 summit with Kim Jong Un.
2:09 | 05/14/18

Transcript for Trump prepares for North Korea summit

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

