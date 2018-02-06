Trump receives letter from Kim Jong Un, says summit is back on

More
Top North Korean official Kim Jong Chol delivered the letter to the president at the White House. What's at stake for the upcoming Singapore meeting?
6:04 | 06/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump receives letter from Kim Jong Un, says summit is back on

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55604650,"title":"Trump receives letter from Kim Jong Un, says summit is back on","duration":"6:04","description":"Top North Korean official Kim Jong Chol delivered the letter to the president at the White House. What's at stake for the upcoming Singapore meeting?","url":"/GMA/News/video/trump-receives-letter-kim-jong-summit-back-55604650","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.