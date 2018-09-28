Trump tweets support for Kavanaugh

The president described Brett Kavanaugh's testimony as "powerful, honest, and riveting" and called the hearing process a "total sham."
1:25 | 09/28/18

Presi trump stad silent throughouthe hearing but H reacted on Twitt right after the ttimony Ende our chief white Hou correspondenkaas more on that. Good morning, Jon. Eporter: Gd Michael. TVs ughout thehite house wereun that Heang as they were acro the count told these wch virtually every mutf the hearing. At first theood Q gloomy Ang the president's istened T christinbley Ford's testimony. She was seen aedible. She was seen as force changed a Brett kavaugh came to the stand and told his story. The president clearlyiked what he saw. Thisse tweeted,ge kavanaugowed ameri exa why I nominatedhi poweul, honest and rivetidemocrats' search and destroy ssion is ful and this ess has bn a totalham and effort to delay,bstruct andrest. The senate must vote and that I wh president is push for right now. A quickvo what tresidentiked AUT th he fce defe himself but he attacked the demts that were goi M. Michael, the challenge now, thouis thathe prent must CVI O seto which he doesn't have muc lik jefflake, Lisa - in suscollin Lisa murkowski, these are he is particularly ose with to say the All GHT, Jon, ie we'll knowery soon ie' do that. Thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

