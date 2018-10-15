Trump vows 'severe punishment' for Saudi Arabia if missing journalist was murdered

Turkey claims it has taped evidence that a U.S.-based Washington Post reporter was interrogated and killed by Saudi operatives.
2:51 | 10/15/18

Transcript for Trump vows 'severe punishment' for Saudi Arabia if missing journalist was murdered

