Transcript for Trump says he wants 'wall of people' on the border

and not somebody's head. The exclusive interview with president trump. Just five days before the midterms he wants all the focus on his signature issue surprising even the Pentagon with a new call to send more troops to the Mexican border raising fears of a foreign invasion at odds with the facts. Our chief white house correspondent Jon Karl spoke with him last night after a campaign rally in Florida and joins us now. Good morning, Jon. Reporter: Good morning. I flew with the president down to Florida aboard air force one where he kicked off his final sprint going into electionay I spoke to him backstage and began by asking him about that call to dramatically increase the number of active duty U.S. Military personnel going to the border. Okay, you're talking about 10,000, maybe 15,000 active duty U.S. Military to the border. More than we have fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan. More than we have fighting ISIS in Syria. You're really going to do that? It's very important. We have to have a wall of people, very highly trained people, dedicated patriots. You have caravans coming up that look a lot larger than reported. I'm pretty good at estimating crowd size, and I will tell you they look a lot bigger. We see deeply impoverished people fleeing violence, many women and children. You're going to send 15,000 active duty -- It's mostly men and mostly young men and rough people. Pushing women up into the front, not good and pushing the few kids right up to the front. Reporter: They're 900 miles away. The active duty military. You know the law. You're the president. They can't arrest people crossing the border. It depends. It depends. National emergency covers a lot of territory -- they can't invade our country. You look at that and it almost looks like an invasion. Caravans are an invasion? I think so. When you look at some of the people within the caravan, yeah, I think it could be considered an invasion of our country. We can't have it. Reporter: There's been no formal national emergency declaration which means those troops can only act in support of border patrol like transporting agents and building tents. President trump made fear of illegal immigrants a closing argument and health care and many hammered over a GOP lawsuit that would do away with Obamacare's requirement that insurance companies must cover people with pre-existing conditions. A lawsuit supported by the white house. You've been saying Democrats want to take away pre-existing conditions. I mean, it's your administration that is supporting a lawsuit that would allow -- Pre-existing conditions conditions and I've always been there. What the Democrats are going to do is they're going to destroy our entire health care and you won't have any health care. Reporter: As he makes his final push, he is spending all of his time in states he won. Campaigning for candidates for senate and governor. I think we're doing great in the senate as you would probably see and say and I've heard you say it but we're doing pretty well in the senate and pretty well in the house. You know what I'll say, it's going to be an interesting evening. Reporter: He seems to be all but concedes Democrats are likely to win control of the house. Can you work with them if the Democrats win the house? Well, we'd certainly try. I'm looking to unify. We will certainly try. They've had a hard time because they haven't been winning and see what happens in five days from now. It will be very exciting and will be a close race. They don't talk about the blue wave anymore. I think the senate, we're looking good and feel good about the senate and I think we feel pretty good about the house. A lot of people, so many race, it's hard for me to get to every one of them. The investigations and they get into your business dealings, ask for your tax returns. I've been an open book for so long. I'm an open book. And, frankly, so many people have looked at me for so many years and I guess it's probably one of the reasons I won, but I think that they're going to want to get along too. Finally I remember -- you remember well on the campaign you made a promise. In this journey I will never lie to you. I will never tell you something I do not believe. Can you tell me now honestly have you kept to that promise at all times? Have you always -- if well, I try. I do try. I think you try too. You say things about me not necessarily correct. I do try and I always want to tell the truth. When I can, I tell the truth. Sometimes it turns out to be where something happen, it's different or there's a change but I always like to be truth rul. Reporter: He has a long and established record of making exaggerations and false claims. The "Washington post" post claims more than 5,000 false or misleading claims since he became president. One of the misstatements I asked about was his statement that the United States is the only country in the world that has birthright citizenship. In fact, there are more than 30 countries that have birthright citizenship including Canada. When I pressed him on that he said simply that is what I was told. George. Jon, the president did seem a lot more comfortable about the senate than the house. Are they braced for a loss in the house, especially as you pointed out with the possibility of new investigations coming? Reporter: There's no question that they are preparing for that and you can see it in the president's schedule, George. The president is going to states to campaign for senate candidates. He's not going to campaign for house candidates. He's going -- those Republican states, the states that he won that have Democrats up for re-election, he's campaigning hard there and really not even contesting, pushing hard on the house candidates right now. Jon Karl, thanks very much.

