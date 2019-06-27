Transcript for Trump weighs in on 1st Democratic debate

Mary Bruce, I know you'll be there again tonight. Let's bring in Jon Karl in Japan with the president and, Jon, the president may not have been the focus last night. He was traveling but he was watching. Reporter: It appears that the president's television aboard air force one was tuned in to the debate, George. About 35 minutes in, he tweeted a one-word take calling it boring. But, George, apparently he was still watching that boring debate a half an hour after that because he also tweeted an attack on the technical glitch the debate had affecting the audio for a short time, so, yes, he was watching. The president and Republicans hoping to make a target of the Democrats' plans, particularly on the economy and health care. Reporter: Absolutely and particularly on the fact that virtually every Democrat on that stage took positions that were to the left of Barack Obama. You know, playing right into at least from the campaign's view their plan to portray the Democrats as simply too far to the left effectively a socialist party now. Big weekend ahead for the president there in Japan. Meetings with president XI of China and president Putin of Russia. Reporter: Yes, he's going to be meeting with Putin tomorrow, George, and this will be the first meeting between the president and Putin since the release of the Mueller report but perhaps the most consequential meeting this weekend will be with president XI of China, something the markets will be watching very carefully. World markets, whether or not they can come to some kind of agreement to avert or end what looks like an all-out trade war. Thanks very much. Michael.

