Transcript for Trump's Mexico tariff deadline looms

The latest on president trump. This morning he leaves Europe for Washington where his team is locked in negotiations with Mexico to see if they can reach a deal on controlling the border before trump's Monday deadline for new tariffs on Mexican imports. Overnight the president laid down a hard line and had some harsh words for house speaker Nancy Pelosi in a new interview and our chief white house correspondent Jon Karl has the details. Good morning, Jon. Reporter: Good morning. The president returns to the white house later today with time running out to strike a deal with Mexico. In an effort to convince president trump not to impose tariffs, the Mexican foreign minister announced a significant concession. Mexico will send 6,000 of its National Guard troops to its southern border in an effort to stop the flow of migrants coming from Central America through Mexico on the way to the united States. We don't have yet an agreement. Reporter: He has been in Washington all week meeting at the white house, the state department and with members of congress. Meanwhile, the president weighed in from abroad. They're letting millions of people walk up through their country. Reporter: At a solemn ceremony. The president defended his threat on tariffs. A plan key Republicans in congress are threatening to block. Tariffs are a beautiful thing. Republicans should love what I'm doing. Reporter: The president says he will go through with his threatened 5% tariff on Monday and that he will continue to raise the tariffs every month this summer until Mexico stops the flood of illegal immigration at the southern border. In an interview at the American cemetery in normandy, France, the president also leveled some of his harshest attacks yet at speaker Pelosi. She's incapable of doing deals. She is a nasty, vindictive, horrible person. Reporter: Pelosi also in normandy at the time recently told members of her party she wants to see trump in prison. But in France she struck a different tone. With all due respect to your question I'm not here to talk about impeachment. Reporter: If the president follows through on his threat to impose tariffs, he will face significant opposition here at home. Not only are foal LE Republicans threatening to block the tariffs through congressional votes, the president's almost certain to face legal challenges if he goes through with them, George. So very high stakes for these negotiations today. Meanwhile, in other political news, a pretty dramatic shift from Joe Biden on the issue of federal funding for abortions. Reporter: Yeah, this is the so-called Hyde amendment which bans federal funds for abortion, something a part of congressional spending bills for years. Biden has said he supports the amendment and said that as recently as Wednesday but now says he no longer supports them. He was facing increasing pressure from fellow Democrats criticizing his position. He explains it as a result of all the efforts Republicans are now making to restrict abortion rights, George. Okay, Jon, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.