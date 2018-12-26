Transcript for Tsunami death toll in Indonesia climbs to over 400

Always a good policy. We switch gears to that tsunami over in Indonesia. The climb toll climbing higher, more than 400 and now survivors may be at risk for another tsunami. Ian Pannell is on the ground. Good morning to you. Reporter: Good morning, Dan. Just look at the destruction brought by it that swecht through hole pumping ray hole into this solid brick building. At first the government said it was a wave of just three feet high. Locals say there were three distinct waves, the last one they describe at a 15-foot monster. It's now four days since the tsunami struck. Local pop group 17 performing on the beach when the wave hit. And what began as a major rescue mission is recovery operation. Over the last three days they alone just their team on this stretch of coastline have pulled out 42 bodies from some of the rubble and also from the sea. Over 400 are confirmed dead but with 150 still missing that is likely to go up. Before this were houses and. Reporter: All this was houses. And it's all gone. Reporter: 16,000 have been displaced with hundreds of homes destroyed. Joaquin just got home when he heard it roar to shore. What did it sound like. Like a train. Reporter: He told me they granted their family and ran. When you saw the buildings, the bodies. You doefrts want to think about it? Too traumatized to talk about what he saw with bodies and destruction all around. Meanwhile, the volcano that triggered the tsunami continues to erupt and has been every day since June. Reporter: We keep seeing lightning and eruptions. The government warning there could be another tsunami and stay three-quarters of a mile away. The country having one a few

