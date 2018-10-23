Transcript for Turkish President lays out what happened to Washington Post columnist

to starting with that dramatic new twist in the murder of that "Washington post" columnist. The president of Turkey now saying the journalist was killed by the Saudis in a savagely planned operation. Our senior foreign correspondent Ian Pannell is tracking the latest there. Reporter: Good morning, robin. Strong allegations from presiden erdogan speaking moments ago not just to the Turkish nation but to the world and pulled no punches on contradicting the Saudi version of events Bute did not criticize or blame the Saudi king or the crown prince. This morning, Turkish president giving more detail into what he claims was a premeditated plot to murder Jamal khashoggi. After weeks of speculation and constant leaking from his officials, Turkish president erdogan saying the information and evidence we've gathered until now shows that khashoggi was the victim of a murder, which was savagely planned. He didn't offer any proof, however, but backed some of the claims made to the media and he asked that the suspects be sent back to Turkey saying my suggestion is to have these 18 people be investigated in court in Turkey. The new details coming after more images were leaked by Turkish officials challenging this Saudi narrative on how the "Washington post" journalist was killed. Surveillance footage shows the writer leaving his apartment and walking hand in hand with his fiancee arriving moments before his death. This surveillance video given to CNN is described to them by Turkish authorities as one of the key suspects dressed in khashoggi's clothes leaving 9 back of the consulate shortly after he was killed. The suspect is now in Saudi custody. Calling into question the latest Saudi explanation of what's happened, that this was a tragic mistake, not premeditated. Despite the controversy and pressure to penalize Saudi, this photo released by the Saudi press agency shows treasury secretary Steve mnuchin meeting with the crown prince. According to state news discussing the strategic partnership with America. The president and his son-in-law Jared Kushner who has a close relationship with Saudi's crown prince both speaking out saying they want more information, but also saying they don't want to walk away from a key ally. We're obviously getting as many facts as we can from the different places and then we'll determine which facts are credible and I'll also say that we have to be able to work with our allies. I am not satisfied with what I've heard. I don't want to lose all of that investment that's being made in our country. I don't want to lose the million jobs. Reporter: So, strong charges but no hard evidence. President erdogan spoke about ongoing investigates with others and we know that Gina Haspel, the director of the CIA landed leer in Turkey this morning. She'll address the investigation and is expected to be briefed on Turkish intelligence. So many questions. Robin. Still very many questions. All right, Ian, thank you.

