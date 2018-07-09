Transcript for Uber CEO talks safety, company culture, future IPO and flying Ubers

We meet safety are top priority as a company for 2018 we said we're gonna for safety above all. All of our operations on the ground from Sao Paulo to Paris to London to New York. Every one wants that feel safe and we thought that we can't harness the power of technology. In order to introduce a host of safety features. Safety is a writer and a driver so that you can share your ride with a loved one or making a 911 button that's location aware just in case something happens digital safety. So that to your phone numbers mask before so that your driver. Doesn't necessarily have your home address. And some really really cool new features. In terms of using tellem Maddux. And using the fact that we know where you're going to and how longer trip should take so that. If if in that one in a 1000001 intimately chance something happens on the way we can reach out to you. How were AI. Algorithms can know that something has happened and we can make sure that things are okay. Hoover is no longer just about cars you're now in the bike sharing best S. You're in the east scooter business how much of a difference is there between for example these security on the line scooter vs now be security in Ann Hoover car. I think it's a great question and these are the answers that we have to answer overheard a time. We really think about who burned not just in terms of a car but we think Iran terms of a bike and scooter. And delivery Hooper eats is now boulevard just delivery provider outside of China on a worldwide basis so we want to be your one stop shop for transportation. Or delivery and we will look to move safety. And to every part of that consideration. Phase so that. If you wanna go from point eight a B. In any city you live inner city that you're visiting you come to Cooper and we'll tell you you know maybe you should take a subway on this ride instead of take you where. You're gonna tell me not to take maneuver we will tell you know how you gonna do that in the last year it is they actually were back and Hoover right now don't do that get on the subway. Are we are now working on technology that's going to. Connect view into subway systems etc. there's a lot of partnership that we have to work on. But we will certainly and it's emphasis that today we offer. From a from a long term perspective we think that if we are though platform that you come to. On that gives you the user the best solution in getting from point it'd be he benefit costs in the short term long term that we serve liquor consumer. We're gonna be the platform that you keep coming back to again and again and again. How far away are we from. Being more prevalent on the street in the United States that over cars. I think we're a couple of years at least from bad if not more. What we're gonna be neutral about us ultimately we want to get to the solution that's best for the consumer and also best for the city. This requires that dialogue with all the regulators the cities and there may be a city that believes take you scooters are really cool thing. Or maybe their maybe a city that says hate bikes are great thing we want to make a bet on fights and we want to make a bet on Hoover or want to make up that pool. Which is a technology that is designed to get more than one rider into a car that we're investing hundreds of millions of dollars around. It's a really depends on what the city's looking for an ultimately what's good for the consumer. Hoover is very familiar with regulators is really one in the business. There are other tech companies where. It would appear that regulators have sort of just woken up to their existence the base books that twitters of the world and you have executives from FaceBook and Twitter today on capitol hills. Answering tough questions about safety and security. Are these companies doing enough to protect users and their information. I think that his. Or Oakley they had not been doing enough. And I think every company makes mistakes in every company works word a moment on top at a time right now some really important moment in time. And I think that a lot of technology companies including hours. Took the view and might have been bothering view of hey we're building platforms. And ultimately what users do what those platforms it's up to those users. Our platform is transportation. And we could have said that you'll safeties not arch. But we're actually sing of safety is our job we have to make sure that our contents the riders and drivers on our platform. Are acting in a safe manner. In the same way of Facebook's. Twitter a Google etc. They increasingly have to take responsibility. For safety and the content on their platform. And I think this is an incredibly important dialogue to and hopefully we can get through better answer. In the next months and annexing it. Should companies like yours like FaceBook like Amazon. Half she revealed to the public can be transparent about the information that you're collecting on users. I think more more that's an expectation. And and I think you know you want to use information for users for their good. You don't want to be using it against them or as a weapon against them so for example. When we look at the route that you're taking and were calculating how long should take for that route. We're using that information to make sure that your protective. And it something unusual happens we're gonna reach out to to make sure that it's okay. That's using data for the users good and I do believe that yours is more more should be demanding you can use my data. But you sit where it's working for me. Nothing. Would that apply inside of Hoover with advertising for example you know where I'm starting at the beginning of my day you know where I'm finishing at the end. That's really valuable information and a lot of companies would pay a lot of money to know pat. I think that they would and we're not selling that information you know we are using that information for example one I. Pull out my app it has a good idea that I am going to work every single morning. So we are using your information to personal lines but were using it to personalized for you. And we don't sell that data because ultimately that's up the business that weren't where in the transportation business were the mobility business we have to make it a safe. Convenient. And cheap. For you to get around. And that's what we're gonna focus on. Humana the company for exactly figured out it certainly I am a grizzled veteran pick. And when you joined the where it was known as a place with a toxic culture. There were allegations of sexual harassment sexism in side of the company. What's changed since you joint. Well one of the first actions that we spoke after it drew a line was too. Redefine the culture of the company redefine. Who we want looper to be and we actually kraus a worst. Our new cultural norms from the employees of a company including you know we celebrate differences we do the right thing as a company. Since the first that you know these are incredibly important standards of how we want to behave now as a company that behavior has to change. I'll tell you it's a CEO. We have me and improvements. But the work on culture never ends. It's only been a year. And I believe that we have further to go but as a company we want to do the right thing and we're improving every day it's not a straight line but I do think as a company. We are now the comic company that you can be proud of to work for and hopefully company that as a consumer you can be proud of using that services line. Hoover has three women on its board currently there is a bill in California right now to force public companies to put at least one woman. On their board what we're do you wanna way don't. Foam. I'll tell you I think that's. Any CEO out there any chairmen of the board. Who leads who Smart. Believes that it is actually in his or her business interest. To improve representation and diversity. The board level at the management level and at all levels of company and if you're doing it because a regulation. You were leaked to the game. It's a real issue. But it's something that we are working on with real rigor we have a new head. Diversity and inclusion and it's something that we wanted because we think it's good for business and it's important to. Your point though there are still a number of companies in California and around the country. Who don't have that type of mentality. Do you believe that a law like that should exist to force their hand. If you get down to it no I'd rather folks like you called him out on the. Slalom we will continue to do that at Lula. There is a moment right now in this country where companies. That were never political previously in are now we eating into politics and weighing in on controversial issues. Do you believe that that's the right path for American come. I these really tough on so I'm not gonna tell you that that I figured it out I think that has it relates to. You were core business. Then I think it's a company you have a right to speak out. We have a lot of immigrants who drive for us we have a lot of immigrants who. Work first I'm an immigrant. And so that is an issue. That we've been relatively outspoken about. And it's an issue that speaks to the core of her business. And I do think that we should fight for immigration rights a more open society I was looking up to come to this country when immigrants were welcomed and appreciated I think immigrants can be a huge part of the the growth. Of of allegations part of our identity. So we've been outspoken about that topic I don't think that CEOs should news com. Their office as kind of stepping stone war. You know whatever politics days they believe then you know ultimately work company that has lots of beliefs all over the place lots of riders and drivers rather opinions. And let them have their opinions and let them enjoy your sir. Are we still only a handful of years away from flying taxis flying maneuvers depends on what you define as a handful if you say five to ten yes. So we will have in five to ten years flying Hoover's I believe so. Where are we have a group with over elevate. That's working Thomas technology with new battery technology multiples rotors etc. and investment going into the space within five to ten years this is going to be a business that's commercialized and we want to commercialize it for the masses we don't want this to be an elite product Hoover is about availability for everyone and affordability for everyone that's our focus and within five to ten years I think we're gonna get there. Autonomous are also five to ten years autonomous cars and hopefully then autonomous flying cars as well this time next year. Will ever be a public company. This time next few years we're either you public company are awfully close. Everything's on track they're on a people working on on the process it's a steppingstone for us but it's an important stepping stone. I'm certainly going to be focused on that process but one could be more focused on is improving their service. Being a great partner to our driver partners and ultimately be the safest transportation. What protectors and I don't know who were sounds pretty good pick. You up or letters yet. Exactly thank you know commitment there for you very much appreciate it.

