Uber driver arrested for allegedly shooting passenger in self defense

The driver is facing a murder charge for shooting his passenger during an alleged altercation.
1:27 | 06/02/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Uber driver arrested for allegedly shooting passenger in self defense

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

