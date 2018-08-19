Transcript for UMD players and parents break their silence about 'toxic' football program

Now toversity of marylandlayers and parents breaking their silence. They are opening up about accusations a toxic culture ball program. ABC's Zachary kiesch H End zone, touchdown! Rorter: This morning parents ofversity of Maryland football ayers starng to speak out ter the unersity accepted legal and moresponsibility for mistakes that were made when 19-year-old Jordan McNair had a seizure and later died folng a grueling off-sson workout. When I first D about Jordan it was a blow, a ck of a blow. Reporter: This on the heels of the announcement that the board of regions will take over the investigatn into the football program aer an ESPN report which called the lture toxic. But after thuniversity held a being with players and their parents Saturday, is father still standing behind the ram. This program is not tox. My son has not comained about anything. Reporter: This junior deive tackle told the local TV stion, WUSA, he wnessed behavior referenin the report including incident where he says a player strung to lose weight was forced to eat ndy bars whi his teammates worked out. I believed heinds it was R way of mivating him to work towards the right direct maybe there a little excessive in thaarea. Repr: But he is also defendinch D.J. Durkin's name. Durkin was put on leave. I Thie's a great coach Bui understand that there' process to be take I just hope his name and reputation doesn't get rnished. Repter: From Jordan McNair's parents' perspective, Durkin should be out as th told Michael Strahan in exclusive review. Do you think hehould resign sell? Yes, absolutely. He shoul't be able to work withbody else's kid. You send your kid away to college for them to be safe and they did anything but that, so of course he should be fired. Reporter: Tfamily obviouy still grieving about the loss of their son. A foundation has created in the name of education and advocacy to prevensomething similar from happening a it lates to these heat-lated illnesses. Always a risk you're playsports. It is. Regardless of what haens in this investigation, this sends a message the football programs out there that are ramping up for the S got to take care of your athletes. It's a really fine line between pushing players to the next level trying to get the out of them and keeping everyone safe. Absoluty. Zachary

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.