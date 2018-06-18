Transcript for Urgent manhunt for 2 escaped inmates

Now to that urgen search for two escaped inmates on the run after break out of an Illinois county jail through this hole. Whit Johnson is here and, whit, one of them have been charged with murder. Reporter: That's rit. A multi-agency manhunt under way. Look at how these three men escaped, using a pipe and bustinhrough a brick wall. Police call them dangerous and ssibly ard. This morning a manhu for an accused killer after he broke out of this jail along with two other inmat early satur morning. Jail officers with me at the rear of the jail there appears to be a hole in the ll. Have them do a head count. Reporter:uthorities say the men esped through this hole unded out through a brick wall. Used a pipehat we think was obtained from our priva area for the shower areas and they Maged to batter and push that through. Repor officials believe the men fled around 3:00 A.M. But deputies didn't ne until more THA two Hou later. It wasn't until they actually entered the cell at 5:30 when they noticed people were missing. Reporter: 28-year-oldustin bray caught late saturda after police say he jumd into this river. His getaway driver arrested following a crash. The other inmates, 24-year-old Zachary ock, charged with murder andbattery, and 61-year-old Johnny Tipton, facing theft charges still at lae. The hole at the jail now sealed with aetal plate. Authorities say the men had some help. They've arrested three people charged with aiding and abetting. Ca units and aircraft have been called in to track down those two inmates still at large. Everybody needs to keep their eyes open. Thanyou, whit. New trouble for Tesla this

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.