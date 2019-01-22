Transcript for Urgent manhunt for suspect who killed teen at a mall

Now to the urgent manhunt for a gunman who opened fire at a mall outside of Chicago killing a teenager. ABC's Alex Perez is there with the latest. Good morning to you, Alex. Reporter: Hey, good morning, Michael. Authorities have been hunting for that gunman since this all started. Now, this happened at a busy time, the mall packed with people milling around. Take a look at some of these surveillance images. You can see people near the food court at about 7:00 P.M. Last night scrambling to safety seconds after hearing gunshots near the food court here inside the mall. Police say officers from across the area responded here to this scene. Frantic employees hiding in back rooms as they try to figure out what was happening, the gunman police say can be seen on surveillance video fleeing, leaving the mall after the ooting. Now, the shooting victim staggered near a clothing store where he collapsed. He was taken to a hospital and later died. As I mentioned authorities have been looking for this gunman through the night. Investigators believe the gunman and the victim knew each other and say this was an isolated incident, George. Okay, Alex, thanks very much.

