Urgent manhunt for suspect who killed teen at a mall

More
The armed suspect was seen on surveillance video fleeing a mall near Chicago after killing an 18-year-old man, police said.
1:09 | 01/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Urgent manhunt for suspect who killed teen at a mall
Now to the urgent manhunt for a gunman who opened fire at a mall outside of Chicago killing a teenager. ABC's Alex Perez is there with the latest. Good morning to you, Alex. Reporter: Hey, good morning, Michael. Authorities have been hunting for that gunman since this all started. Now, this happened at a busy time, the mall packed with people milling around. Take a look at some of these surveillance images. You can see people near the food court at about 7:00 P.M. Last night scrambling to safety seconds after hearing gunshots near the food court here inside the mall. Police say officers from across the area responded here to this scene. Frantic employees hiding in back rooms as they try to figure out what was happening, the gunman police say can be seen on surveillance video fleeing, leaving the mall after the ooting. Now, the shooting victim staggered near a clothing store where he collapsed. He was taken to a hospital and later died. As I mentioned authorities have been looking for this gunman through the night. Investigators believe the gunman and the victim knew each other and say this was an isolated incident, George. Okay, Alex, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60536964,"title":"Urgent manhunt for suspect who killed teen at a mall","duration":"1:09","description":"The armed suspect was seen on surveillance video fleeing a mall near Chicago after killing an 18-year-old man, police said. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/urgent-manhunt-suspect-killed-teen-mall-60536964","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.