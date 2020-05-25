Transcript for Urgent manhunt for UConn murder suspect

Now to that urgent manhunt for a university of Connecticut senior suspected in two murders and considered armed and dangerous. Police across three states are searching for the 23-year-old. Erielle reshef joins us now with the latest. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning, Eva. Police have been on the hunt for that university of Connecticut senior since Friday. Authorities warning he may be armed with pistols and long this morning, the urgent multi-state manhunt for a suspected killer authorities say is armed and extremely dangerous. We're actively and continuously looking for this individual. Reporter: Overnight officials releasing new photos of Peter Manfredonia. Police say the 23-year-old is wanted in connection with two murders. Authorities say he was last spotted in east stroudsburg, new Jersey in this black Volkswagen Jetta. Police say Manfredonia attacked two men with an edged weapon, killing 62-year-old T.E.D. Demers before fleeing on his motorcycle. Nothing like this has ever happened. Reporter: Sunday morning another man reported being held against his will by Manfredonia who police say stole the man's truck, food and firearms. That truck was found abandoned in derby where police say he killed a childhood friend before fleeing the state in another stolen car. We are investigating all the possible leads that we have. Reporter: Manfredonia was studying business and engineering at the university of Connecticut. The school says it is working with authorities in this investigation. Police say if you see Manfredonia, do not approach him, and call 911 immediately. Eva. Erielle reshef for us, thank you. We of course will continue to follow the latest on the hunt for that suspect.

