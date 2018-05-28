US diplomats in North Korea for summit negotiations

More
The diplomats' arrival came after President Trump canceled the summit with North Korea and after a surprise meeting between Kim Jong Un and South Korea's Moon Jae-in.
3:36 | 05/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US diplomats in North Korea for summit negotiations

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55483921,"title":"US diplomats in North Korea for summit negotiations","duration":"3:36","description":"The diplomats' arrival came after President Trump canceled the summit with North Korea and after a surprise meeting between Kim Jong Un and South Korea's Moon Jae-in.","url":"/GMA/News/video/us-diplomats-north-korea-summit-negotiations-55483921","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.