Transcript for US, South Korea suspend joint military exercise

Kim is back on the world stage after that major debut in Singapore with president trump, Kim's third visit to China in recent months. North Korea's key ally and main source of trade. Overnight, new video of a motorcade on the streets of beijing believed to be Kim Jong-un in China. He'll reportedly brief the China's president on historic meeting with president trump just last week. The cancellation of the so-called war games. I wanted to stop the war games, I thought they were very provocative and also very's pensive. Reporter: The Pentagon and military officials both confirm the drills in August are cancelled. Something that North Korea has been asking the U.S. To do for years. Kim's visit to China comes as trump threatens another round of tariffs. $200 billion worth in a brewing trade war between China and the U.S. Martha, we're hearing the president ordered the creation of the space force. Exactly the air force handles space now. He wants the Pentagon to begin the process of forming a sixth branch of the armed forces. Let's listen. When it comes to defending America, it's not enough to have an American presence in space we must have American dominance in space. So important. We are going to have the air force and we're going to have the space force. Separate but equal. In the purely military sense a space force would oversee the war fighting domain of space satellites and new technologies but president trump can't do this on his own he needs congress.

