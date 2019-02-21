Transcript for Vatican holds summit to address sex abuse

Now to thatnprecedent the summit. Abuse survivors gathering at the catholic church holds a first of its kind meeting with its leader to address the sexual abuse scandal rocking the church. David Kerley has more. Reporter: This is the first time the catholic church organized a worldwide summit like this. 190 church leaders summoned to deal with a painful subject that ravages the world's reputation and the scandal continues to know as he convened this four-day summit he warned the bishops saying the faithful are not going to be satisfied with platitudes and want to see concrete action and the hope wants to make sure everybody is on the same page. Some have been meeting behind closed doors in the Vatican can church officials and want to make sure the church not only goes after the priests but bishops who covered it up and many say this should have happened years ago.

