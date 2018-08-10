Transcript for Victims' families speak out after 20 killed in limo crash

Thank you so much. Earlier I spoke with Karina Halse whose sister, Amanda, was killed in the crash and with Karina, her boyfriend Ian Griffen and asked what she was being told by authorities. We were told that the limousine was going down the hill over 60 miles an hour, missed the stop sign and then hit another car which hit two more pedestrians and killing 20 altogether. When was the last time that you heard from your sister, Amanda? Saturday was the last time that I had texted her, however, I just saw her last Saturday. Me, her and my mom all went to this little plant shop in Vermont and we had just a really nice day out together. And that was the last time I saw her. I hope that brings you some measure of comfort that you saw her so recently and you had such -- Of course. -- A good time with her, Karina. Thank you. I appreciate it. And did you know anybody else that was traveling with your sister at the time? Yeah, my sister was in the limousine with her boyfriend Patrick. And then I think the rest of the people are all friend of Patrick and Amanda. Tell us what your sister -- tell us a bit about her. What were her interests? And what did she like to do? She was the most beautiful soul I have of been so grateful to know in my life. She was creative from the days that she was born. She was an artist, just drawing little cartoons when she was younger and maturing into more realistic paintings with oils and acrylics and just drawing on everything that she could. She was such a charismatic person and she just wanted to make sure everyone was happy and I -- I am so grateful that she was my sister out of everyone else on this Earth and I will always have her in my heart. And how do you want us to remember her, your sister Amanda? If I could have anyone remember Amanda with one thing, it would just be to follow one of her characteristics of not sweating the small stuff and just be grateful that you're here on this Earth and just be able to be grateful for every day and don't take things so seriously, just let loose a little bit because that's how Amanda lived her life to the fullest every single day. Well, thank you so much for sharing your thoughts of your sister and I'm glad your boyfriend, Ian, is there beside you to give you the support that you and others need during this difficult time. We thank you both very, very much. You take care. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. She spoke so movingly. Still so incredibly difficult to believe all the passengers, all 18 and the 2 bystanders, 20 people lost their lives like that. Really hard. So many questions. Certainly thinking of them.

