Transcript for How to help victims of Hurricane Michael

Back now here at "Gma" with ways you can help those affected by the devastating storm Michael. It made landfall as you know as a category 4 hurricane leaving that path of destruction. So so many of you have asked how can you help? Gio Benitez is here with the best way to do just that. Good morning, gio. Reporter: Hey, robin. You know it after just about every natural disaster we see people trying to scam others and take advantage of the most vulnerable. Before you hand over any money these are the options you have today to help out the right way. With hurricane Michael ravaging Florida's panhandle, there's an urgent need for food, water and assistance of all kinds but what's the best way to help from afar? Well, first do your homework before donating to any charity or even volunteering. First you'll want to support experienced disaster relief organizations. To support organizations that actually have boots on the ground or a way into the affected area. Reporter: Give.org says they make sure the organizations they list are the real deal. They also recommend that you hold off on sending supplies. Instead they say send cash. And if you live close to the disaster zone you can also donate blood which, of course, could save a life. Another idea, foster or adopt a homeless or lost pet and don't forget, use social media. Many times we can see pictures and stories of what's going on and they can give us clues as to what we can do to be helpful. Reporter: So we mentioned give.org right there. Another great option is charitynavigator.org. You want to look for the ones that give most of the money to programs and services. We're talking about 85%, 90%. If they say they give 100%, that's a bit of a red flag because, listen, they do need to spend something on overhead. That's that magic number, 90%. A word of warning about crowd funding pages that say they are helping these victims. Listen, you know what, some might be well intentioned and might want to give this money to these organizations. The problem is you have no idea. You just don't know where that money is going. So experts say, you know what, stick to the organizations you know and trust. Especially when you're trying to get repairs to your home. Make sure you find somebody you can trust because people take advantage even then. Make sure they have a license. All right. Thank you. For more ways to help go to our website.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.