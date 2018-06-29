Transcript for Victims in newspaper shooting include veteran journalists

We want to get right to that tragic mass killing in annapolis. That was the scene right after the shooting there. You see an officer trying to comfort a woman. So much surprise and shock in that small community. Yes, absolutely. This is what we know right now. At least five people were killed and two others injured. The suspect is now in custody. The victims include a dedicated sports reporter, a sales assistant, editors and mentors, some of them at that newspaper for more than 20 years. And the journalists at that "Capital gazette" defiant working through the night on this morning's paper covering their own tragedy. Gio Benitez starts us off on the scene. Good morning. Reporter: Robin, good morning. You showed that front page, the journalists there vowed to publish this paper today. I want to show you the opinion page because it is intentionally blank. There's just a few words there, today we are speechless and the names of those five victims. The urgent call for help happened just after 2:30 P.M. Emergency response. Reporter: Reporting shots fired inside the newsroom of "The capital gazette" newspaper in annapolis. In just 60 seconds local police already arriving on the scene. Several shots have been fired. Possible shotgun. At least ten shots heard. Reporter: Authorities evacuating the office complex. At least 170 trapped inside. Exiting the building with hands raised. Next thing you know you need to get out so then we all ran out into the hallway. Reporter: Inside the newsroom reporters and editors fled for cover recalling the moments of terror and anguish for those trapped inside as gunshots erupted through the glass door in the front office. Phil Davis described it as a war zone, nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and hear the gunman reload. Just continually shooting people. At one point I'm pretty sure I heard him reload while I was still under my desk where he was only a few feet away from me. Reporter: Anthony messenger begged for help, active shooter, 888 bestgate, please help us. We have five confirmed fatales and two injuries. Reporter: Now we know the names of the victims, Wendi winters, a special publication editor who described herself as a proud Navy mom, editorial page editor Gerald Fischman who worked for "The gazette" over 25 years as did John Mcnamara, a sports reporter, sales assistant Rebecca Smith just started and rob hiassen, a mentor and his brother Carl writing an emotional post on Facebook, he spent his whole gifted career as a journalist and he believed profoundly in the craft and mission of serving the public's right to know the news. The attack on the journalists shaking the annapolis community including law enforcement officials who rushed in to help. We have friends at the capital newspaper. We speak with them on a daily basis to get stories out that are important. Reporter: After the tragedy "The capital gazette" committed to keeping their community informed. Something like this happen, you don't expect it happening in a sleepy office across the street from the local mall. But we're still putting out a newspaper. Reporter: And just a note about one of those victims, rob hiassen. Just yesterday before he went to work he left a birthday package for his wife at home and he said she should open it, she should open it right then and there. She said, no, she wanted to wait for him to come home fro work and, of course, that never happened.

