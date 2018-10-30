-
Now Playing: Student shot at North Carolina school, another student in custody: Police
-
Now Playing: Student shot dead at North Carolina high school: Officials
-
Now Playing: ABC News' Amy Robach opens up about her journey up Mt. Kilimanjaro
-
Now Playing: Harry, Meghan join 'welly wanging' contest in New Zealand
-
Now Playing: Mary Lou Retton eliminated from 'Dancing'
-
Now Playing: Trump campaign's 1st midterm ad does not mention Trump
-
Now Playing: Matthew McConaughey gives back for 'National First Responders Day'
-
Now Playing: Grandfather cradles stranger's baby in waiting room
-
Now Playing: 2 women believed to be 1st to carry same baby
-
Now Playing: How to avoid being secretly recorded on vacation
-
Now Playing: Investigation grows as no survivors from plane crash
-
Now Playing: New video shows chaos amid deadly school shooting
-
Now Playing: More explosives could be in the mail: FBI
-
Now Playing: Trump orders more than 5,000 troops to US-Mexico border
-
Now Playing: Trump plans full campaign schedule for midterms
-
Now Playing: Alleged synagogue shooter charged with 29 federal counts
-
Now Playing: Toddler with spina bifida practices trick-or-treating without his crutches
-
Now Playing: Woman opens up about preparing for motherhood after 2 miscarriages
-
Now Playing: 'Walking Dead' star Steven Yeun talks about his creepy new role
-
Now Playing: This 4-year-old is celebrating Halloween in the best way