Transcript for New video shows chaos amid deadly school shooting

Now to that new footage showing the terrifying moment gunfire ee resulted at a high school on Monday. One dying and they believe bullying played a role. They believe it stemmed from a case of bullying that escalated out of control and say fear took over and one person brought a gun to school to solve their problems. This morning shocking new video showing chaos in a north Carolina area high school. Students running for their lives. Matthews pd is advising someone shot at the school. Reporter: Gunshots ringing out as a fight breaks out in the hallway just before the first class started. It was all captured on this Instagram video. Get in the classroom, so first thing I did was go in the classroom. Reporter: The victim, 16-year-old Bobby Mckeithen rushed to the hop where he later died. A friend of the victim said he watched as an argument with another student escalated into a physical altercation. As he was walking away, he was shot in the back and then I saw the gun and I had to run. Reporter: The suspect, a 16-year-old freshman sur rendering in a classroom. He was taken into custody and is charged with first degree murder. Conflict began with bullying that escalated out of control. Reporter: Friends and family describe Mckeithen as a happy, caring individual. He enjoyed life. He enjoyed his family. He enjoyed friends. Bobby was a good kid, loved life. Reporter: Police say the conflict between the 16-year-olds have been brewing for weeks. The panicked school on lockdown for two hours before being lifted. The school is bringing in counselors to help students still scared, some afraid to go back to class. I never expected it to happen. I thought I was safe here, you know. Reporter: Now, one of the students asked the school superintendent how another student could come onto campus with a loaded gun. They don't have metal detectors and don't search the students but rely on cooperation and communication. That wasn't enough tragically. Thanks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.