Transcript for New video shows final seconds of Amazon jet crash

Got a new video showing that Amazon cargo plane nose diving seconds before it's fatal crash authorities are still searching. For those critical black boxes are senior transportation correspondent David currently has the very latest in David. This new video could offer investigators and fresh clues. It will indeed and it is our first look Cecilia at some of the final seconds of that flight of the Amazon 767 Carter to take a look. You can see this big wide body jet nose down going very fast as it. Kills all three disintegrating into a bay. Take another look the video caught by school security camera the jet was it just 6000 feet when this sudden steep high speed dive starts. Ending up in the day now there is another piece of video. From a county jail camera all this is helpful to investigators but really it is about the black boxes they are believed to be. In the mud of that march of trinity bay. And Robin once we find those boxes. A lot of clues about why this 767 thought of the Scott people want to now all right David.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.