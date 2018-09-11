Transcript for New video shows terrifying moments of California bar massacre

That deadly mass shooting in a bar. We are now learning more about the 12 people killed. Some of them as they were trying to save lives. 18 people were also injured and we want to you take a look. Hundreds waiting in line to donate blood for those who were injured. Kayna Whitworth is there in Thousand Oaks with more. Good morning, kayna. Reporter: Robin, good morning. The sheriff saying yesterday this could have been so much worse if not for those heroes that were I for the people that didn't make it, their families, friends and this community are forever changed and today one mother is calling for action. This morning, newly obtained cell phone video shows what happened in those terrifying moments when the former marine stormed a popular country music bar shooting everything in his path. Six endless seconds of eerie silence between rounds. He's coming out this door. Reporter: 12 killed including a sheriff's deputy. Hours after the shooting, the FBI arriving at the home of the shooter, Ian David long. He lived here with his mother. These images on Facebook show long in what appears to be happier times but police confirming they responded to a disturbance at long's home in April. He was somewhat irate, acting a little irrationally, felt he might be suffering from PTSD, basing that on him being a veteran. Reporter: We're learning more about the victims. Jason Coffman spoke to his son Cody as the 22-year-old was on his way to the bar. First thing I said was don't drink and drive. Last thing I said was son, I love you. That was the last thing I said. Reporter: A few hours later he learned the devastating news. I just want him to know that he -- he's going to be missed. Reporter: 18-year-old Alaina Housley, a freshman at Pepperdine enjoying a night out with friends line dancing when she was gunned down. She is the niece of "Sister sister star" Tamera mowry-housley. My sweet Alaina, my heart breaks. Zach Frey says two of his friends are among the dead. I know they did everything they could in their final moment. We were told one of them was -- he went out a hero. He went out fighting the shooter. Reporter: One of their friends telemachus orfanos, an eagle court and Navy veteran who survived the Las Vegas massacre only to be killed at borderline. I don't want prayers. I don't want thoughts. I want gun control and I hope to god nobody else sends me any more prayers. I want gun control. No more guns! Reporter: Sheriff's deputies mourning the loss of Ron helus. A 29-year veteran of the force who was killed when he tried to confront the shooter. Sergeant helus was having a conversation with his wife on the phone as he does several times during the shift and said to her, hey, I got to go handle a call. I love you. I'll talk to you later. Reporter: Overnight a heartbroken community coming together as they try to make sense of the unthinkable. Authorities saying T that he did purchase that gun legally, a 45 caliber Glock but it did have an extended magazine and people I spoke with said the sound of those gunshots will keep them up at night and, robin, this morning, still no word on a motive. How do you make sense of the senseless? Thank you so much. As we remember the victims take a look at a procession that's held for the hero sheriff's deputy, sergeant Ron helus, who is among the first to arrive on the scene and run toward danger. He exchanged gunfire with the shooter helping save some of the hundreds of people inside that bar. Helus was a 29-year veteran of the force. The sheriff said he was looking to retire in the next year or so and he leaves behind a wife and a son. The sheriff saying he was a cop's cop and we miss him. We miss him already and we're in mourning as an agency, we're in mourning as a community and our prayers are definitely with everyone there. He did not hesitate at all to go in and do his duty.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.