Transcript for Vigils in Annapolis for victims of newspaper shooting

Let's get to the deadly rampage in annapolis. The Baltimore Orioles are holding a moment of silence before their game against the angels and tweeting a picture of "The capital gazette" seat and several vigils were held overnight. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning to you. Yeah, those vigils making it to the front page of this morning's "Capital gazette." You see that photo right there with that ominous headline, suspect swore oath to kill. This morning we are learning so much more about that suspect. Overnight candlelight vigils across annapolis remembering the five lives lost inside "The capital gazette" building Thursday. Rachael Pacella is a reporter at the paper and was injured in the shooting. What do I want the world to know about my colleagues? That I'll miss them. Reporter: Reporter Wendi winters, editorial writer Gerald Fischman, John Mcnamara, Rebecca Smith and editor and columnist Robert hiassen all killed, police say, by the suspected shooter, 38-year-old Jarrod Ramos seen here being led away in handcuffs right after the shooting. Other cell phone videos capturing the chaos. Survivors evacuating the building. Five more. Five more coming. Reporter: Marjorie rock was on the second floor recording the video. Put your hands up. Reporter: There were about seven large officers, heavily armed, heavily armored screaming at us get your hands up. Reporter: Authorities believe Ramos held a deep grudge against the paper. Back in 2011 is it reported about him harassing a woman online. He pleaded guilty to that harassment. That woman's attorney speaking to Pierre Thomas about it. How angry was he? Incredibly angry. The malice dripped off this man in court. Reporter: Ramos sued the paper for defamation but it was dismissed. His fury took him to Twitter saying, hell awaits and to two editors it would be nicer to see them cease breathing. One of them, Tom Marquardt. When I heard his name, it didn't surprise me. Reporter: President trump offering these words. This attack shocked the conscience of our nation and filled our hearts with grief. Journalists like all Americans should be free from the fear of being violently attacked while doing their job. Reporter: And it's just incredible how determined the gazette staff is. They have not skipped a single day of publishing this paper so I want to show you this video because the staff sent us this overnight and it shows "The capital gazette" team printing that Saturday edition of the paper really showing strength in the face of tragedy. Guys, back to you. Gio, thank you. A deep respect to the staff of "The capital gazette." Again, gio, thank you very much. Really appreciate it.

