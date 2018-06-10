Vintage airplane makes emergency landing on Mississippi highway

More
The pilot, who escaped unharmed, reported engine trouble before making a rough landing on Highway 45.
2:20 | 10/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Vintage airplane makes emergency landing on Mississippi highway

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58324359,"title":"Vintage airplane makes emergency landing on Mississippi highway","duration":"2:20","description":"The pilot, who escaped unharmed, reported engine trouble before making a rough landing on Highway 45.","url":"/GMA/News/video/vintage-airplane-makes-emergency-landing-mississippi-highway-58324359","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.