Vintage plane crashes on busy Los Angeles freeway

The WWII-era airplane was destroyed and 90 gallons of fuel spilled out on the freeway, but the pilot walked away unharmed.
1:44 | 10/24/18

Vintage plane crashes on busy Los Angeles freeway

