Transcript for Volcano eruption adds to tsunami devastation

Michael, now to that tragic situation in Indonesia. A new volcano erupting threatening the island already devastated by that massive earthquake and tsunami as the death toll climbs to more than 1,400 people and ABC's James Longman has the latest. Reporter: Nothing stood a chance in the face of that massive 7.5 earthquake and the tsunami that followed. This morning sulawesi island is picking through the remains. This is right where the that wall of water came to shore and if you look where we're standing these are the floors of people's homes, just the floors remain, everything else is gone. Officials saying the death toll has risen to over 1,400 people leaving more than 800 with severe injury, those numbers set to rise. At the airport, the rush to leave. You can see on the tarmac, massive planes with civilians waiting lining up to get off this island. Many of them won't have homes anymore. Those planes filling up with evacuees quickly as supplies are unloaded people in their place not everyone getting on. We met this man and his son just turned away as a plane reached capacity. Four days. You've been waiting four days. Reporter: They tell us they've been sleeping in the airport waiting to be evacuated trying to get on the next flight as the threat of aftershocks loom. With buildings left damaged rescue teams working to get to parts of the island they have not yet reached, officials say the number of people affected is expected to rise as teams get to those areas. As rescue efforts continue here, there are still questions about whether or not the government is doing enough to help people here and, of course, about whether those warning systemed on the beach, if they were working or not and if lives could have been saved. Guys. James, earthquake, tsunami and a volcano erupting.

