Transcript for Washington Capitals win 1st Stanley Cup in franchise history

for love. Now to that history making win overnight, the Washington capitals taking home the Stanley cup. It is the team's first championship ever and ABC's gio Benitez is here with all the action and, gio, the city and the team excited is an understatement. They had a good night, Michael. Good morning. Listen, the Washington capitals joined the league back in 1974. 44 years ago and hadn't won a Stanley cup until last night. The capitals have won it. Reporter: For the first time in history the Stanley cup is coming home to Washington. The capital of the country is the capital of the hockey playoffs. Reporter: The Washington capitals defeating the Vegas golden knights 4-3 to clinch the NHL title. Thousands of long suffering capitals fans packing into the streets in Washington, D.C. Jubilation in a sea of red. An explosion of joy when playoff MVP Alex ovechkin appeared on the Jumbotron holding the cup. T.J. Oshie who made headlines for taking the subway to these games was filled with emotion thanking his father who is suffering from Alzheimer's. He's here tonight. I don't know where he's at, but this one will stick with him forever. You can guarantee that. Reporter: And by the way, this is also the first major sports championship for Washington in 26 years when the Redskins won the super bowl back in 1992. I remember that. Yeah, yeah. That was good. A long time -- A long time ago. At your expense. I wasn't playing then.

