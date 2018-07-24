Transcript for Wildfires a 'biblical disaster': Greek official

As flames and gold small Greek villages there are two ways out. By road or by sea the Coast Guard says they've rescued more than 700 people from beaches picking up even more swimmers already out in the water. Thankfully the scene was that number went into the season. Because he claims was chasing us all the way to the war suck it burned out fox them dove into the water it reminded me of the eruption home pay. They're the worst wildfires Greece has seen in years killing dozens of people already at Red Cross. Says they found 26 bodies huddled together between two homes on a cliff above the beach. And firefighters doing battle with heavy winds reaching fifty miles per hour rapidly fanning the flames over mountains and into homes. The Greek Prime Minister urged unity today declaring three days of mourning. But it we've won nine must've it is being mean we must at this moment semi will be in a constant state who lives. But so many unable to his feet quite wrote a death trap here at the abandoned cars now incinerated the metal from one motorbike melted into the ground the scorched earth and skeletons structures left behind here and mocking ages fifteen miles outside of Athens. And even in the capital thick clouds of smoke blocking out the sun above the Acropolis. And I'll across Europe in Scandinavia out of eastern Siberia an all the way in Japan record heat this week. Hearing UK it's windy but still really hot the met office says no relief yet warning people to stay out of the sun especially during the heat of today. At least until Friday. Molly hunter ABC hits land.

