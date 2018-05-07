Wildfires blaze across the West

Firefighters are battling flames around the clock in Colorado and California, where multiple wildfires rage on because of wind, dry heat and brush.
1:48 | 07/05/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Wildfires blaze across the West

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

