-
Now Playing: Wildfire rages in northern California
-
Now Playing: Timelapse shows wildfire in Colorado blazing through the night
-
Now Playing: Police 'not doing their job': Man shot with stun gun
-
Now Playing: Woman describes terrifying parasailing crash in Mexico
-
Now Playing: Couple in UK exposed to same poison as ex-spy
-
Now Playing: Trump just days away from Supreme Court announcement
-
Now Playing: Protest closes Statue of Liberty on July 4th
-
Now Playing: Rescuers rush to help boys stranded in cave before monsoon hits
-
Now Playing: Extreme flash floods in Houston strand drivers
-
Now Playing: Wildfires blaze across the West
-
Now Playing: For these international students coming to the US, the 'American dream is very alive'
-
Now Playing: How one shelter in Boston is making a difference for homeless millennials
-
Now Playing: USO Show Troupe performs 'America the Beautiful' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: White House chef Andre Rush shares top grilling recipes for July 4
-
Now Playing: Actors kidnapped, held hostage for days in Los Angeles home
-
Now Playing: Adorable quadruplets swaddled like the American flag
-
Now Playing: 2 people critical near site where spy poisoned: British police
-
Now Playing: Couple to redo wedding after wife gets amnesia to 'give her that memory'
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle's longtime beauty guru shares must-have products
-
Now Playing: 'Sharp Objects' star Patricia Clarkson calls characters 'tragic figures'