Wildfires burn across parts of the western US

More
Firefighters are battling blazes in California, New Mexico, and Colorado.
2:14 | 06/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Wildfires burn across parts of the western US

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55615620,"title":"Wildfires burn across parts of the western US","duration":"2:14","description":"Firefighters are battling blazes in California, New Mexico, and Colorado.","url":"/GMA/News/video/wildfires-burn-parts-western-us-55615620","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.