Winter storm slams Mid-Atlantic states

More
Millions of people are affected by the storm as it arrives on the East Coast
3:31 | 01/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Winter storm slams Mid-Atlantic states

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60343915,"title":"Winter storm slams Mid-Atlantic states ","duration":"3:31","description":"Millions of people are affected by the storm as it arrives on the East Coast","url":"/GMA/News/video/winter-storm-slams-mid-atlantic-states-60343915","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.